Winter weather is here and driver safety is key to a safe holiday season

IDAHO — December means the Christmas season is here but with it also comes harsher road conditions.

The winter months can be a challenge when it comes to navigating Idaho roads and driver safety is key for everyone during the holiday season.

“Drive engaged and be patient and be kind out on the road and help us make this a really safe winter in Idaho,” said Jessica Williams with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

Joining the road soon will be ITD snowplow which have large blindspots due to the size of the vehicle. Knowing where to be and how to treat this machinery is of high importance to not only you but the driver of the snowplow.

“It’s important to remember our plows are really big pieces of equipment and they have really substantial blind spots,” said Williams. “The safest spot on the road is behind a snowplow and so it's really important, our drivers are out there working 24/7 when the winter season hits, and they are doing their very best to keep the roads open and safe for motorists.”

All of these safety tips and more can be found on ITD's website here. Keeping your vehicle in shape is also apart of driver safety and can be paramount when sharing the road.

“This time of years it’s so important to keep that windshield clear, our break lights, our taillights, our headlights so that we have visibility. It’s so important to see and be seen,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.

Tire checks can be important to and there is a simple trick used to see if your tires are safe to drive on.

"Do the quarter test. Turn a quarter upside down into your tire tread and if you can see the top of Washington's head it’s time to think about changing that tire,” said Conde.

For AAA's winter driver safety, click here.