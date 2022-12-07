Winter is here! Help protect wild animals by winterizing your home

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO — Winter is in full swing in Idaho which means our homes can be visited by new guests.

Animals like deer, elk, and moose can be found on winter range lands that are close to neighborhoods in Idaho, which can lead to animals getting caught or trapped in common outdoor objects like hammocks, swing-sets and Christmas lights.

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is asking Idahoans to "Winterize" their home by making it safer for big game animals to pass through. “It’s particularly important for people to take into consideration the wildlife that we are now sharing our communities with at this time of year when they really are vulnerable and they’ve got a long way to go before they reach spring again,” said Sierra Robatcek, Regional Wildlife Biologist with IDFG.

Things like window wells and ponds can be dangerous for wildlife, and doing our part to help keep these animals safe is key during winter months.

“A couple things the public can do is to remove any entanglement hazards like Christmas lights or swing sets. If you can drain ponds or shut off aerators to prevent animals from walking out on thin ice,” said Robatcek.

Outdoor plants are another thing to consider as some can be very dangerous to big game animals. "The main plant to be concerned about for this area is the Japanese yew. Taxus Cuspidata, that’s one that is very common to this area,” said John Williams, General Manager of Kimberly Nurseries Landscape and Irrigation.

If you live in an area that has more frequent visits from wild animals, consider finding a replacement plant as Japanese yew are even dangerous to household pets.

“It is toxic to animals and even as little as a half a pound to a pound can kill a 500-pound animal,” said Williams.

For more information on how to "Winterize" your home, click here.