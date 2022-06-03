TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 39 annual western days returns to Twin Falls at City Park from June 3-5.

The event features parades, food vendors, concerts, a car show, bounce houses, and carnival rides. Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Artists performing include Elliemae music, Eli Howard and the greater good, Cliff Miller music and more. Car show judging begins on Saturday and continues into Sunday with a wards given out to some of the best judged vehicles.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and will start at the intersections of Falls ave and Blue Lake Blvd, turn at Addison ave towards Twin Falls City Park and end at 2nd Ave W.

For more information on the festivities, click here.