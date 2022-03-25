Warmer spring causing drought at Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls and the surrounding area may see temperatures in the high 70's, close to the breaking all time records. The warmer temperatures and lack of rain and snow pack are causing drought around southern Idaho, with one of its landmarks suffering from low water levels

Shoshone falls is currently below its normal capacity and with summer coming soon, water levels could continue to fall.

Isaiah Sharp

According to TFID.org, Shoshone falls normally see 10,000-12,000 cubic feet of water per second on an average year.