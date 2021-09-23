Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — This weekend the Alzheimer's Association has scheduled a walk in Twin Falls.

The event will be this Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho. Registration is at 10:00 and the walk will begin at 11:00 am.

There are currently 75 participants signed up for the walk and over $12,000 has been raised for the event. The fundraising target is $75,000 with all proceeds going towards furthering the mission of the Alzheimer's Association.

For those in attendance, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place such as masks and sanitation sites. officials encourage people to come out and take advantage of this opportunity.

“Alzheimer's and dementia can be extremely isolating and anybody that has gone through that, either themselves or one of their loved ones knows the feeling," said Adrean Cavener, the Executive Director for the Alzheimer's Association. "This is the one time that we invite the community, we invite individuals in the community to come out of the shadows and see that they’re not alone”

You can join our team by clicking here. For anyone who cannot attend the walk, you can always head over to the Alzheimer's Association’s website and donate.