Visit Southern Idaho launches app to make exploring easier

TWIN FALLS — For people who like to be adventurous and take advantage of the outdoors during the summertime, Visit Southern Idaho has launched an app to help travelers and residents.

While there are many popular destinations people can head to, Southern Idaho has plenty of other hidden gems, and the app sets out to highlight those attractions and allow everyone to see something new.

“That’s one of my favorite things about Southern Idaho is all these different little places, but it is a little harder to find," said Melissa Barry, the Executive Director for Visit Southern Idaho. "So, this app really helps open up that access which has always been a struggle for especially our visitors but for locals too.”

The app has numerous amounts of features including directions to these sites, blog posts, guided tours, and even an option for people to write a review about locations.

The app also tries to make it so that people can plan on the go, so if someone decides to stay the night in an area, they can even find living accommodations.

“Say you’re out at Box Canyon, you can actually then switch over to lodging and see what kind of lodging is near as well as restaurants and things along those lines,” said Barry.

The app launched fairly recently, and only about 300 people have it downloaded. Despite low numbers right now, the reception has been positive, and Barry anticipates more people to access the app as it grows in popularity.

“I don’t know how many times I hear, I’ve lived here my whole life, and I had no idea this was here," said Barry. "So, this app has a lot of those really great locations, and hopefully people can get out and explore them and just have a great time.”

Even though the app is still relatively new, there plans to have more additions and features in the future.

“Our plan is to add more as kind of the locations on the app have been visited so that way we can kind of spread people out," said Barry. "I think it would be fantastic if we could get people to kind of user submit these little hidden spots because there’s so many of them.”

The Visit Southern Idaho app is free of charge and is available at the App Store on Apple devices and the Go Play Store on Android devices.