Veteran motorcycle ride connects service members through community, riding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 8th Annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative motorcycle ride and BBQ takes place July 9 at Twin Falls City Park.

This event is free registration to all veterans who want to ride in this tour of some of the Magic Valley's veteran monuments and cemeteries. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 10 a.m. After, there will be free barbecue.

Isaiah Sharp

Nora Wells is the events coordinator for this ride and says most participants do this to remember fallen soldiers.

“They’re not just doing this for themselves, they’re doing it for their fallen brothers and that’s why they go and pay respect at all the different cemeteries and monuments that they go to,” she said.

After 8 years, Wells says this event is a subtle way of appreciation for veterans by gathering those that have served.

“There have been groups that have wanted to come and honor them individually with pins or certificates or publicly and they say no. They get to ride their motorcycles and they get to be a part of an event like this where their brothers are not,” she said.

