Valley House opens new facility for Twin Falls homeless community

TWIN FALLS,Idaho — The Valley House homeless shelter opened a new housing facility which can house an additional 60 people.

This comes at a time where Valley House has been running at full capacity for months due to inflation and the cost of living in southern Idaho.

Valley House is a nonprofit that has served the magic valley since 1995 providing housing and food to people in need.

"I went from having nothing at all to now I have enough in my savings and I'm so happy,” said Telina Hollins, a resident at Valley House.

Hollins and her son were living out of their car before they found Valley House and she said the nonprofit changed her life.

"I told them I had no finance, no income, nothing and they said don’t worry. They helped me with a job and they helped my son get back in school,” she said

Many of the issues that people at this shelter face are connected to the cost of housing in Idaho and the rising prices in things like gas, food, and rent.

“A lot of times the problem is, they can’t find a place you know they are still making 20,000 a year, 30,000 a year but that’s no where near enough to afford going out in twin falls right now and finding housing,” said John Spiers, executive director at Valley House.

But with the opening of their new facility, Spiers and his team can meet a higher demand for housing in the Magic Valley.

"Instead of having to tell people, 'Hey, we have no place for you because we are full' we’re going to be able to bring in about 60 more people and get them off the streets and give them a place to live,” he said.

