Valley House asking community for Christmas decoration donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Valley House Homeless Shelter is asking the community to donate any extra Christmas decorations they may have this holiday season.

Executive Director John Spiers said as they followed their usual unit living inspections, they realized something was missing.

“Very, very few of them have any kind of Christmas decorations anywhere. There’s only a couple of trees in the units, there’s no ornaments and whatnot,” Spiers said.

Valley House had a few Christmas decorations, but want to provide more to spread the holiday cheer.

Spiers said they want individuals in the Valley House programs to enjoy their Christmas, like a majority of people do.

Currently, there are around 140 individuals utilizing the Valley House program. Spiers said it’s been a busy year as they’ve been reaching near full capacity.

But with the support of the Magic Valley community, the shelter has been receiving various donations.

“People have really been donating an enormous amount of things lately, it’s been great,” Spiers said. “But after the first week or second week of January, all those things that are in storage or stockpile will be a lot less.”

Spiers said they are always looking for food donations. Some other items that are in demand include toilet paper, paper towels, sheets and blankets.

Individuals interested in donating Christmas decorations, or other items, can drop off their donation at 507 Addison Ave W., Twin Falls, ID 83301.