Magic Valley Beer Fest supports Valley House, fundraising continues for expansion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Magic Valley fundraiser held over the weekend may help provide some relief to the homeless population.

The Valley House homeless shelter is currently constructing what they are calling the Beyond Shelter, which will be able to house up to 60 more people. Funding is still needed for the third phase of this project. Some funds were raised over the weekend, thanks to the Magic Valley Beer Fest.

Valley House leadership said the shelter is often at max capacity so this expansion is paramount to providing relief to the struggling members of the Magic Valley.

Jake Brasil

"Construction just seems to be going slower than we were hoping, but we are moving along,” said Valley House Assistant Executive Director Kim Spiers. “We are getting the foundation all poured for the building itself, we know that it would be filled if it was done today.”

The expansion is expected to be complete towards the end of the year or shortly after. Fund raising efforts will continue in order to complete the third phase of the project. The final numbers raised for the beer festival are expected next week.