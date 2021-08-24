Vaccine clinic to be held for Cassia County Residents

CASSIA COUNTY — Cassia County residents have the opportunity this week to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a free, walk-up clinic. The clinic is set to be held this Thursday, August 28, from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Cassia Regional Hospital by the hospital's Emergency Department.

The shot being administered is going to be the Pfizer Vaccine and people ranging from ages 12 and up are able to attend the clinic.

No pre-registration is needed for this event and people can come and go as they please. People are encouraged to bring their health insurance information if they have it.