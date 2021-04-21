Vaccination clinic for the deaf population in the Magic Valley

GOODING, Idaho — The Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (CDHH) is teaming up with several organizations to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic directly to the Magic Valley. The organizations include the Idaho Association of the Deaf, Saint Alphonsus, the South Central Public Health District, and the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.

The health district is supplying the vaccine doses, Saint Alphonsus is providing the staff to administer shots and coordinating efforts to find interpreters, and CDHH is helping spread the word.

“It’s set up so that it can be a friendly environment for deaf and hard of hearing people to feel welcome and to feel that they can trust getting the vaccine there," said Steven Snow, the Executive Director for CDHH. "That is the purpose, to create equal access for the community.”

The clinic is set to occur on Thursday, April 29 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind campus in Gooding. Since doses are limited, people are encouraged to reach out to the Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in advance.

“Since we have a specific number of vaccines available, it would be best to register in advanced and they can sign up by contacting our office here at the council and we can help them register,” said Snow.

To contact the Council's office, call 208-334-0879.