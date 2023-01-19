Two for one; Twin Falls and CSI swap land for future projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls and the College of Southern Idaho are planning on a land swap giving both the city and CSI space to grow and expand.

The city will relinquish rights to the old Fire Station #2 and the armory for land rights to the former cite of CSI's aquaculture program. The official swap has yet to be determined but if confirmed will give Twin Falls more access to water.

“We want to make sure that we are able to be smart about resources, but we also want to make sure that those future leaders of this community and our organization, you know, that’s one less thing that they may have to worry about immediately,” said Travis Rothweiler, City Manager for Twin Falls.

CSI can immediately begin using old Fire Station #2 to store vehicles used by their fire science program. Plans are yet to be confirmed, but the opportunities for future use is still a prospect that CSI is excited about.

“Those sorts of things are fun to explore, and it is, as you say, fantastic to be able to grow where we are. We don’t have to grow by moving out to an outlying property and build that up. We can grow in our current location and not everybody has that opportunity,” said Barry Pate, Dean of Career and Technical Education.

The deal also attests to the relationship between both parties and their commitment to growth in the Magic Valley.

“Both entities were able to come to the table and have a good conversation. Not trying to gain more but trying to find a way to help one another,” said Rothweiler. "Recognizing we all are serving the same people. So the individuals that support the College of Southern Idaho are the exact same individuals who are supporting the operations of the City of Twin Falls."

