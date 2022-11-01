Twin Falls Treatment and Recovery clinic hosting coat drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Clinic is hosting a winter coat drive through December 20.

This drive is aimed at providing winter clothing for adults who struggle to get access to them during winter months. Jennette Reeder is a quality assurance supervisor at the clinic and started the drive when she recognized there was only a focus on kids drives in Twin Falls.

“There’s toys for tots, there's clothing drives for them, winter clothing drives for them and that’s so amazing but what I noticed there was a gap in is that there is not necessarily anything for the adult population,” she said.

This need can be felt all across the Magic valley. Many places like Valley House Homeless Shelter struggle to keep up with the demand as larger sizes can come slim during colder weather.

John Spiers, the Executive Director at Valley House, says donations have helped but they often run low.

“Our biggest deficit is large size like extra-large, triple extra-large coats for women and men. When people donate, a lot of times we will get medium size, or we will get large size but there's not a lot of the extra-large size,” said Spiers.

Reeder says community need for winter clothing is at an all time high and what some see as a simple donation could help a person in need during colder weather.

“It was amazing to see that the community members were grateful because it is items we take for granted. For some of the community members that came through this is probably some of the newest or nicest jackets that they have received,” she said.

For more information on TARC and how you can donate, click here. Donations can be taken at their main office.