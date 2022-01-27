Twin Falls School District working to fill open positions

TWIN FALLS — Like many school districts across the state, the Twin Falls School District has been no stranger to staffing shortages this year. Following the sudden school closures this past Friday, the district trying to find ways to fill open positions.

Over this past week, the district had over 90 staff members out sick daily district-wide. Already having trouble finding substitute teachers, full-time teachers have been forced to adapt to these ever-changing circumstances.

In many situations, classes have been combined, and teachers have had to give lessons covering other subjects. In some instances, even administrators have stepped in to fill the role of a teacher.

To try and boost staffing numbers and get more people working in the building, the district is seeking communal support. They are encouraging parents and others to see if there is any way to close the gap.

“We’ve just been trying to keep our schools open," said Eva Craner, the Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls School District. "So, that’s really been at the forefront of what every staff member has been focused on. In the coming weeks, we’re open to whatever might come about that would help fill those positions.”

The district is also pondering other methods to try and increase interest in open positions.

