Twin Falls School District to host "Family Resource Fair"

TWIN FALLS — To try and help local families who may be struggling, the Twin Falls School District is hosting its first-ever "Family Resource Fair," where a variety of organizations, services, and resources will work to address families' needs to help them and their children succeed.

“This really is something where we're here for you," said Eva Craner, the Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls School District. "We want you to come out, we want you to have access to these things.”

District officials hope this event will be able to build a bridge for residents who may have difficulty accessing certain necessities by having a variety of organizations in one central place.

“All of those resources aren’t often in one place and so families have to make time to get to the different places, to connect with the different people to get the resources that they need,” said Craner.

Several organizations are already set to attend such as Chobani, Family Health Services, and Health and Welfare. However, the school district is welcoming any other organizations that may want to parttake and be added to the list of organizations available to help.

“Food resources and housing resources," said Craner. "We’ll have folks who work specifically with English language learners. So, families whose English is not their first language and connecting them with resources.”

Since it's the first time the district is putting on an event like this, officials are encouraging anyone to attend and give feedback. The feedback given will help determine if the school district will host similar events in the future.

“We’re excited to hear from families," said Craner. "If they think it’s beneficial; if there are other resources that they’d like to see present. Of course, if it’s successful, we’re going to try and do it again. The frequency of that will be determined.”

The event will take place at Bickel Elementary School on December 3 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm and on December 4 from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.