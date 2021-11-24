Twin Falls School District to host "Employment Day" to fill open positions

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District is hosting an "Employment Day" to try and help close the gap of the need for paraeducators, or teacher's aid. Candidates will be able to participate in an interview and then receive a decision that very same day.

“This our first time trying something like this, so we’re kind of new to it, we don’t exactly know how many people to expect," said Eva Craner, The Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls School District. "But we are offering that folks can just walk in, day of, and set up an interview.”

The district was inspired to try out this new idea of getting more staff on board due to the growing need for people in this position, and the lack of people applying.

The district did have hopes that people who were looking to be a substitute would make the jump and help out in this area. Unfortunately, it has not happened.

“We have so many openings across the district," said Craner. "So, over our 16 schools, we have roughly 35 of these teaching aids, paraeducator positions that are open.”

Hiring more staff has been even more challenging this year due to the competitive labor market.

“If you drive down Blue Lakes on any given day, you can see nearly every business is hiring, and those wages are really competitive," said Craner. "As a system that is funded with tax dollars, it’s hard to increase those pay rates to be competitive in the same way that it happens in private industry.”

The district is welcoming anyone to apply, even if you don't have experience. If the district feels that you qualify for the position, officials will provide training to get you prepared for a classroom environment.

If someone applies who is qualified and has the experience, the district will attempt to get you in a classroom as soon as possible.

New hires that are working before January 1, and work until the end of the year can earn a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $1,500. However, the total will depend on the difficulty of the position.

“Those who work in those more challenging jobs, they’ll receive the larger bonus," said Craner. "Those who maybe are just student support, working with small groups of students on maybe reading intervention. Those are the lower the end of the bonuses."

The event will take place on November 30 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the school district's main office located at 201 Main Avenue W Street.