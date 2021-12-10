Twin Falls School District pleased with Employment Day turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District has had a need for teachers aids since the beginning of the year.

To try and close the gap, the school district hosted an instant employment day, where applicants could find out the very same day if they got the job. Across the district, there were 35 openings for paraeducator, or teachers aid, positions.

As a result of the employment event, the school district managed to fill 20 open positions, which is a much larger response than the district initially anticipated.

Although the district has these new hires at their disposal, it will take some time to get them in the classroom. Many of the new paraeducators have to go through training to ensure they're qualified for the position they will be filling.

Their training will go on for the duration of December, and they will take on their roles as teacher's aids once students return from winter break in January.

Once these new hires enter the classroom, they will have a variety of responsibilities including working with students individually and in group situations.

“They assist with classroom management and with students with disabilities or behavioral challenges," said Eva Craner, The Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls School District. "So, having these additional people in our schools, really alleviates stress on our teachers, on other staff members, and really helps our school function properly so that all students can excel.”

Due to the success of this instant employment event, the district is thinking about doing something similar in the future, should a large employment gap happen again.