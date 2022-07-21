TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District (TFSD) officials agreed unanimously on Wednesday to provide armed security staff to its 10 elementary schools.

The security guards will be implemented in all TFSD schools this coming school year. The decision comes in response to the increase in gun violence across the U.S.

Previously only Twin Falls high schools and middle schools had consistent SRO's on site with some occasionally visiting TFSD elementaries. The TFSD is currently working on the contract to hire security guards through Eagle Eye Security.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in response to recent gun violence "After the situation in Uvalde where you had the school shooting in an elementary school, we decided to reevaluate security at our elementary's."