Twin Falls School District acquires armed guards for its elementary schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District (TFSD) signed a $576,000 one year contract with Eagle Eye Security on August 8.

The contract goes into effect in a few days at the start of the Twin Falls 2022-2023 school year. Ten armed guards will be placed at all of the elementary schools in the TFSD, giving them consistent surveillance.

Previously, Security Resource Officers (SRO's) provided by the Twin Falls Police Department would stop by but now each elementary school will have its own private guard.

“I believe it’s a layered approach. This is one aspect to help. To curb violence in our schools,” said Ryan Bowman, director of operations at TFSD.

The unanimous district decision to provide security guards to all elementary schools has raised questions but many staff and teachers agree it is the best current move to protect schools.

Deanna Carter is a kindergarten teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School and says there is a new feeling of relief when she goes to work.

“I don’t want to have to worry about an intruder getting in and so I am glad that there's going to be someone else that is going to be worrying about it, because for me to have to worry about twenty five-year-old's, that’s my job,” she said.

