Twin Falls Police, Idaho State Police partner to increase patrols for end of 100 Deadliest Days of summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As summer closes out and students head back to school, families are squeezing in their last vacations which means increased traffic across the country. Idaho State Police (ISP) and the Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD) are partnering with agencies across Idaho to increase patrols over the next few weeks. The goal is to crack down on impaired drivers.

“The Labor Day weekend is kind of a big weekend for people to go out of town and be celebrating. There’s lots of people traveling and part of that is some drinking too, so we want people to be safe while they are driving,” said Chris Ehardt, officer with TFSD.

According to Idaho Transportation Department, since Memorial day weekend, 74 have died by traffic collisions in Idaho. As Labor Day approaches, ISP and TFSD want to decrease the number of impaired drivers.

“Impaired drivers are bad for all of Idaho drivers, 40% of all of our fatality crashes in Idaho are related to impaired,” said Ehardt.

TFPD asks anyone planning to travel this Labor Day weekend to have driving plans established before your vacation and to never drive while under the influence.

“We want people to be out enjoying what's left of the summer, but be safe. Plan ahead and get your friends and family home safe and yourself,” Ehardt said. "If you notice that someone is impaired and they are wanting to leave, take their keys from them call them a cab, give them a ride. Whatever we need to do to get that person home safely."