Twin Falls PD join statewide campaign to keep roads clear of impaired drivers

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is partnering with the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety and 60 other local law enforcement agencies to make Idaho roadways as safe as possible and stop impaired drivers.

The High Visibility Enforcement will run through Labor Day Weekend, coinciding with the end of the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving in the state of Idaho.

The Twin Falls Police Department and those other local agencies will be having increased patrols to look out for drivers who may be under the influence of either alcohol or other substances.

In 2020, 1,513 impaired driving-related accidents resulted in 92 fatalities. Those 92 fatalities made up for 43% of fatal car collisions throughout the state.

Although is a law enforcement effort, the department hopes the community can also do their part to keep roadways safe.

“Anybody who thinks they might have observed an impaired driver, call either 911 or 311 in our area, which is a non-emergency number, and just report those possibly impaired drivers,” said Lou Coronado, a Sgt. for the Twin Falls Police Department.