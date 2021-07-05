Twin Falls officials respond to hundreds of calls over the holiday weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fire officials had been very intentional in asking the community to please leave the fireworks to the professionals this year, due to dry conditions in the Magic Valley.

Jake Brasil

On Sunday night, the Twin Falls Fire Department ended up responding to 20 calls for service on Sunday, most of which were medical calls. A spokesperson for the fire department said the number of calls they had this 4th of July was a little higher than usual, but nothing extraordinary.

The Twin Falls Police Department responded to 177 calls for service on the holiday, 57 of those calls were regarding fireworks. The police department was unable to tell us how many citations were given for the use of illegal fireworks at this time, and the Twin Falls County sheriff's office said they did not issue any fines for fireworks in the county.

At the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Executive Director Debbie Blackwood said 15 animals ended up needing to be rescued on Sunday night. The shelter says 12 of those animals have now been reunited with their families.