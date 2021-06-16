Twin Falls Fire Department: Leave the fireworks to the professionals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley has already seen its fair share of wildfires and parts of the country currently have some of the highest categories of drought.

Officials with the Twin Falls Fire Department are currently working through a busy fire season, and the upcoming threat of fireworks has first responders preparing for the worst.

The Magic Valley summer is likely to be a hot and dry one.

Jake Brasil

“We are preparing to fight more brush fires," said Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda. “We are preparing to fight more fires in general.”

Even though aerial fireworks are illegal, the Twin Falls Fire Department is still prepared to deal with people using their legal fireworks unsafely.

“We are highly recommending, especially this year as dry as it is, that you try and leave the fireworks to the experts,” said Lauda.

Jake Brasil

Within the City of Twin Falls, there is one less firework stand open this year. Family Fun Fireworks said the public may have a hard time getting their hands on them if you wait till the last minute.

Jake Brasil

“We are trying our hardest to get our product to us,” said Desiree Romano with Family Fun Fireworks. “Our suppliers are telling us it is nationwide everyone is having a hard time; China did shut down for a little bit due to COVID so now they are having a hard time keeping up with the supply and demand."

Jake Brasil

If the public does choose to use legal safe and sane fireworks at home, the fire department suggests the use of them as far away from vegetation as possible on a gravel or concrete driveway.

“You want to have the means to extinguish them,” Lauda said. “A garden house works really well.”

KSAW/KIVI

Luckily if the public is craving a fireworks experience; the City of Twin Falls said they are planning the largest display in eight years to make up for the lack of celebration last year.