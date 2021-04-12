Twin Falls Library participates in "Drop Everything And Read" Day

TWIN FALLS — Throughout the pandemic, everyone has found moments of boredom. For some, it simply means going on their phone to watch YouTube or get lost in social media.

Since the internet is at everybody's fingertips, the Twin Falls Public Library is looking to encourage people to try and read more, rather than simply go onto their device.

The library has had its fair share of struggles this past year with closures and COVID restrictions. Now, it's returning to more normal daily operations.

“In terms of use, of course, we did go down in use a little bit while everything was going on," said CJ Rasmusson, the Program Specialist for the Twin Falls Library. Now that we’re open up again and trying to get more people back in the building we’re starting to see some more use come back in.”

With larger numbers of people returning to the library, the staff can put on more events and activities for patrons, like today's national D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read) celebration. The day looks to remind folks of all ages to try and take at least 30 minutes to set aside any distractions and read together.

“Set some time aside to yourself, set aside some distractions, and read. Whether that’s a novel that you’ve been meaning to start or just getting caught up in the news by reading the local newspaper or an article in a magazine, whatever you want to do but just reading and engaging that part of your life and your brain,” said Rasmusson.

D.E.A.R. is also celebrated on this day in honor of Beverly Cleary's birthday, the author of Beezus and Ramona. Beverly Cleary just passed away on March 25th at the age of 104.

The library is going one step further with Drop Everything And Read Day and turning it into a month-long challenge for all of April.

Rasmusson said, “This month, to tie into drop everything and read we’re asking everyone to drop everything and read twice a week for the month of April. If they complete that challenge they can enter in for a prize drawing.”

Now that the library is offering these sorts of events and activities again, many of its patrons are appreciative of the staff's efforts to try and make things normal again and offer these programs.

Amadea De Groot, a Twin Falls Resident, and mother of three said, “I know the library is always...as any library is promoting just reading in kids and families and being able to just drop something and reinforcing that intention is kind of cool.”

The library is prepping for other programs in the near future, such as their summer reading program. They will also be offering more digital content with their next activity being tomorrow at 7:00 pm which will be a digital stage performance from the Boise philharmonic called Rhythm & Color.