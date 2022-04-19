Twin Falls Fire Marshal retires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After 34 years of fire service, Fire Marshal Tim Lauda retired from the Twin Falls Fire Department.

Lauda's career in fire service began as a volunteer firefighter for the Buhl Fire Department. After 13 years of service he moved into the fire marshal position in Twin Falls.

Serving since 200,1 Lauda has contributed in many ways to the Twin Falls community. He created the juvenile fire setter program seven years ago which helps and teaches students about the consequences of starting fires.

Lauda said his time at the Twin Falls fire department has changed his life.

“I have grown as an individual. I think I have grown as a dad. I hope I have grown as a teacher for the community,” said Lauda.

Lauda also said he has met incredible people at the Twin Falls Fire Department and they have become more than just fire service members.

“There’s some of these guys that I really do consider my family and will always consider my family,” he said.

Mitchell Brooks is the Battalion Chief at the Twin Falls Fire Department and said Lauda was always ready to assist in any way.

“Didn’t matter what time of the day or night, he would be out there to help me out. He has impacted my career immensely. He and I have really built a great working relationship where I can lean on him on structure fires or car fires or any investigation needs," said Brooks.

Josh Kliegl is the training officer for the Twin Falls Fire Department as has know Tim since he was eight-years-old. Lauda and Kliegl's father worked at the same station together and Kliegl says Lauda always did more than his job title promotes.

“Tim has done above and beyond what his job title says. He far exceeded any expectations that was required of him,” said Kliegl.