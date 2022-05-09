Twin Falls Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls city council members and the Twin Falls fire department broke ground on a new 12,000 square foot fire station.

The project is set for completion in spring 2023. This new station will replace fire station two with a state of the art fire facility to help an expanding Magic Valley.

When this station is complete, the Twin Falls Fire Department can store all of their apparatus inside, reducing wear and tear on fire trucks and other vehicles. There will also be a pull through system allowing easier access to and from the station.

The station can also accommodate female fire fighters in a separate part of the facility which the previous station couldn't do. As of this moment, Twin falls fire department doesn't have any female fire fighters but the expansion will give them the ability to hire females to their team.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy expressed his joy for the start of the project and knows what this means for his fire department.

“We have been working on this for a long time and to see it come to fruition is an exciting day,” he said.

Mandi Thompson is the assistant to the city manager of Twin Falls and says the expansion will help the Magic Valley.

“Twin falls is growing we all know that and this side of the city is where we are seeing a lot of that growth,” she said.

The station will be located on N. College Rd near the College of Southern Idaho.