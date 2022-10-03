Twin Falls Fire Department breaking ground for replacement station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Fire Department (TFFD) plans to break ground for the new location of fire station 3 on Oct. 17.

This is the second groundbreaking for replacement stations in 2022 with plans for another groundbreaking coming soon for the regional fire training center.

The fire station plans to have larger space for vehicle storage, more housing for firefighters, and workouts areas, something the previous station three currently lacks in. Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said his fire fighters are ready and excited for the upgrade.

“There’s going to be a lot of abilities that currently we don’t have and so they’re very excited about that,” he said.

“It will allow for the department growth. With the added sleep rooms and bigger kitchens and anything we need as far as apparatus storage and all that this will accommodate us,” said Josh Kliegl, captain over training for the TFFD.

Many current station are 40+ years old and don't meet current standards for stations across the country. With updated facilities and newer technology at disposal for the TFFD, Kenworthy says these new additons will make the department better.

"We’re hopefully going to have better responses done more in an efficient way. Reducing (Dispatch) times, putting fire stations in places where they need to be for adequate response is really important,” said Kenworhty.