Twin falls elementary school raising funds for new play-set allowing access to students with disabilities

TWIN FALLS — Sawtooth Elementary school is raising funds for a new play set that will allow access to students with disabilities.

Currently, no schools in the Twin Falls school district have play sets with disability access for their students. Sara Egan is the mother of a first-grade student at sawtooth who has cerebral palsy and wants this play-set to not only benefit her daughter but be a new place for people in the community to bring their kids who have disabilities.

“Having that style of playground and something that’s accessible to everybody and could benefit Zella but could also benefit the other little kids gives them an opportunity to be with their peers and to play and enjoy the normal day-to-day activities that most kids do at school,” said Egan.

The play set would have ramps and more space making it safer and more accessible for wheelchairs. Sawtooth elementary's PTO has already raised over $140,000 towards the project and needs $220,000 to complete.

“What we want the community to know is that this isn't just a playground from 8 to 3, Monday through Friday. It’s available after hours and on weekends for the community and not just the students at the school,” said Sari Jayo, a PTO volunteer.

If you would like to donate to this cause, contact Sawtooth Elementary school at (208) 733-8454.

