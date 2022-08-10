Twin Falls downtown business reopens after Radio Rondevoo fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Poindexters costume shop and novelty store reopened August 10 following a major fire at the shop next door, forcing it to shut its doors for several months.

The store shut down on April 12 after a fire broke out in the building adjacent. Over 100 firefighters and three water trucks were called onto the scene to help stop the Radio Rodevoo fire from spreading to the downtown buildings near by.

Related: Downtown fire leaves lasting impact on small businesses

Isaiah Sharp

Though the fire damage was minimal, the water damage from the fire trucks is what cause a majority of the issues for Poindexters.

“We had major ceiling damage. We had insulation damage. Our insulation was all wet. We had standing water the day of the fire. It was standing water in here about couple inches or so,” said Susan Buhler, owner of Poindexters.

Robert Sanchaez Jr. is the manager of Poindexters and was devastated when he heard about the threat of downtown business burning down.

“For me it would have been like I had my future yanked from me because I love this place. I’ve been here for 12 years. I come to work everyday just happy because it’s a fun place,” he said.

Now four months later after the fire, Poindexters has reopened and is excited to invite the community and the downtown district back in.

“I love the downtown and I would never want to leave here,” said Buhler.