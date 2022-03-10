Watch
Twin Falls detective reaches 20 years of SWAT service

Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 19:13:39-05

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Detective Clint Doerr recently reached 20 years of SWAT service at the Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD).

Doerr's career began in the 90's where he worked multiple jobs from a patrol officer to a K9 handler. In 2002, he began work with the TFPD SWAT team. Doerr has served for nearly half the length of the teams existence, making him the longest tenured member of the TFPD SWAT team.

“As our careers have progressed, I have just been in awe of his abilities not only as a police officer or detective but as a member of the swat team” said Capt. Matthew Hicks when asked about Doerr's tenure.

Doerr has served for over 25 years with the TFPD.

