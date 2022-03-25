Twin Falls City Pool prepares for grand reopening and summer season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City Pool is reopening to the public on April 1, after being closed for two months for renovations.

After 13 years, contractors installed a new PVC pool liner which will help protect the pool shell. Aquatics Supervisor John Pauley said it feels great to complete a project that has been in the works for many years.

“I am very happy with how the product looks and I’m excited to see how it goes this summer when we have a lot more people,” Pauley said. “It’s going to be a better, more enjoyable experience for our community.”

The pool wasn’t the only renovation. Pauley said they were able to resurface the locker rooms with the same PVC membrane material.

To get the pool prepared for the community to use, staff have been regulating the temperature, chemicals and cleaning the pool.

“We’re really excited to show this off, especially as summer gets closer and as it starts to feel warmer and warmer," Pauley said. "We’re looking forward to a really fun summer. We have our programs open for registration and our summer passes ready to go."

Pauley said this renovation will help keep the pool a valuable asset to the community for years to come.

Swim lessons will begin on Monday, March 28.