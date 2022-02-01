Twin Falls City Pool closing for renovation

THE TWIN FALLS CITY POOL WILL CLOSE FOR OVER A MONTH TO INSTALL A NEW SURFACE WHICH WILL PROTECT THE POOL SHELL. — The Twin Falls City Pool will be closing Feb. 4 until mid-March for repairs.

On Friday, staff will begin to drain the water from the pools to prepare the area for contractors to install a new surface.

Aquatics supervisor John Pauley said the current plaster has been in place since 2009.

“Plaster doesn’t last forever,” Pauley said. “Our plaster was showing signs of failure with the concrete being exposed in certain areas and plaster chipping away throughout the pool.”

The new surface will help protect the pool shell, however it is a different option.

Pauley said the cost of plaster with materials has increased highly. Instead, they will be using pvc membranes.

“We’ve done our research, we’ve talked with other facilities and this is a cost effective way that actually has about the same lifespan of plaster, if not maybe longer,” Pauley said.

The Twin Falls City Pool offers a variety of programs to the community like, swim lessons, water aerobic classes and open swim activities.

The renovation is being done now to prepare for the pool’s busiest season, summer. Pauley said they have a fun summer in store for the community.