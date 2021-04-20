Twin Falls City Council awaits applicants for grant

TWIN FALLS — Since April 1, the Twin Falls City Council have had open the application for the Municipal Powers Outsource Grant. The grant aims to assist local organizations by providing financial support to help with some of their programs or services.

The programs need to help the residents of Twin Falls and help support the city's vision and strategic plan.

“They set it up so that it was expressly meant to aid those organizations that were carrying out municipal powers," said Assistant to the City Manager, Mandi Thompson. "So, it helped us further our reach within the community by supporting organizations that are doing the work.”

The city's strategic plan has eight focus areas and they are, Health, Education, Security, Accessibility, Economic Development, Environment, Responsibility, and Internal Organization. The city has this plan in place to try and better multiple aspects of the community by the year 2030.

“We utilize the strategic plan as our guiding document for how we budget and how we spend taxpayer dollars. Again, because these are taxpayer dollars that we’re utilizing for this grant, we ask that they are in line with the vision and the strategic goals of the city of Twin Falls,” said Thompson.

An example of putting these grants to use would be the Senior Center coming forward with an application for funding for a plan to help senior citizens with transportation.

Thompson said, “How we can better support them both within their needs as far as access and their ability to get around the city of Twin Falls and just their needs in general.”

Applicants can only apply for a grant for up $10,000 and the city encourages that any organization with questions should not hesitate to reach out.

“Essentially what we do is we look at what you’re proposing and how it would fit into Idaho code. Our city attorney makes the call if you’re eligible and then that way you don’t spend a lot of time putting together a grant application if you’re not eligible, and we’re happy to do that to save you the time and make sure this is something you qualify for,” said Thompson.

The deadline for the applications is 4:00 pm on Friday, May 7. The city has yet to receive any applications thus far and anticipates more applications to come in the week they are due.