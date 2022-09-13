Twin Falls City Council appoints newest council member

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new council member was recommended and appointed to the Twin Falls City Council during a City Council meeting on September 12.

Mayor Ruth Pierce recommended Alexandra Caval for seat three after it was vacated by former City Council member Shawn Barigar.

KIVI/KSAW

Barigar served on the council for over 14 years and was mayor of Twin Falls during terms before stepping away.

“I really enjoyed working with Shawn. He had a lot of institutional knowledge. Hard seat to fill,” said Pierce.

Barrigar is the CEO and president of the Twin Falls area Chamber of Commerce.

Over 20 qualified candidates applied for the seat with 17 showing presentations for the bid. The seat opened in July and by law the acting mayor is required to find and fill the open position.

“It was a really difficult decision. I had friends that ran, but my ultimate selection is Alex. Everybody wanted to get involved and some of them had run for council before. Some had been sitting on various city positions,” said Pierce.

In order to retain the position, Caval will have to be reelected for the seat in 2023.