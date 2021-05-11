Twin Falls celebrates Police Week

TWIN FALLS — Started by President John F Kennedy in 1962, May 9 through May 15 marks National Police Week. Last week the Mayor of Twin, Suzanne Hawkins, reaffirmed this by reading a proclamation designating this week as police week for local agencies.

Until May 15, residents will have the chance to show their support for members of the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, and other first responders.

“These are people who are serving their communities," said Joshua Palmer, the spokesperson for Twin Falls City Hall. "They elected to step up to the plate, to pass a stringent series of tests and to serve their communities and to serve people really at their most difficult times and that’s a lot to ask.”

Multiple events are happening throughout the week, one of which is a back-the-blue event occurring this evening at 6:00 pm at Twin Falls City Park.

Another which will also take place in the city park will be a memorial service this Saturday starting at 11:00 am.

“It’s when we recognize officers who have fallen not only within the city of Twin Falls but throughout our region. It’s also a chance for us to again, thank those officers for their service,” said Palmer.

Since police departments across the nation have been facing criticism and scrutiny over the course of this past year, many local officers are glad to see community members rally behind them and show their support.

Patrol Lieutenant for the Twin Falls Police Department, Chuck Garner, said, “We are grateful that we are able to live and work in a community where we have that support, that trust and we work hard every day to keep that.”