TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming to Twin Falls.
On Saturday, September 9, participants Walking to End Alzheimer's will assemble at the College of Southern Idaho to join the world's largest Alzheimer's fundraising event.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual event that takes place in over 600 communities, inviting people of all ages and abilities to get involved in the cause.
There are no fees to register for the event, though prizes are awarded for various fundraising tiers.
You can register for the walk here.
All funds raised during the event are used to go toward research, support, and further care for individuals suffering from the disease.
If you do choose to join the Walk, each registered participant receives a Promise Garden flower, choosing a color that best represents your connection to the disease.
- Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.
- Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease.
- Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's.
- Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.