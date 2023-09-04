TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming to Twin Falls.

On Saturday, September 9, participants Walking to End Alzheimer's will assemble at the College of Southern Idaho to join the world's largest Alzheimer's fundraising event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual event that takes place in over 600 communities, inviting people of all ages and abilities to get involved in the cause.

There are no fees to register for the event, though prizes are awarded for various fundraising tiers.

You can register for the walk here.

All funds raised during the event are used to go toward research, support, and further care for individuals suffering from the disease.

If you do choose to join the Walk, each registered participant receives a Promise Garden flower, choosing a color that best represents your connection to the disease.

