TFSD working with Avenues for Hope to help end housing challenges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho along with inflation issues is dealing with a housing crisis affecting thousands in the Magic Valley.

These affects can be felt everywhere with the Twin Falls School District (TFSD), identifying close to 60 families struggling with housing issues. In the 2021-2022 school year, TFSD identified 373 students who qualified for the McKenny-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

Of those students, their were 68 younger siblings in those homes totaling 441 children living in unstable housing. To combat this, TFSD partnered with Avenues for Hope, an online donation campaign helping raises funds to stop housing challenges.

The campaign has raised over $2 million with Idaho leading in donations. TFSD hopes to see this drive continue to receive support helping those in the Magic Valley in need.

“We have lots of families living in motels this year and some families I work with have been there for three years. They can’t find stable housing,” said Becky Jaynes, school social worker with TFSD.

Jaynes knows the housing crisis is a major part of financial struggles that some families face but inflation for things like food and gas have also added to the problems people are seeing.

“I've talked to some families whose food budgets have gone up $400 dollars a month. They are spending $400 more on groceries that they don’t have,” said Jaynes.

“Every month we have over 100 new families that come and we are thrilled that we are able to help them but, in the meantime, you know, why is there such a need and the housing is an issue,” said Marion VanHofwegen, community centers manager for Mustard Seed Ministries.

Jaynes hopes that the Magic Valley community recognizes the support needed and strives to make sure every student at TFSD gets a fair shot at education.

“The real desire that I have is to help these students have level playing ground, level field with the other kids that maybe they don’t have to worry where they are gonna sleep tonight of if there is going to be food of something for them,” said Jaynes.

For more information on Avenues for Hope, click here.