TFSD levy passes to provide armed security guards for local elementary schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Twin Falls School District (TFSD) supplemental levy passed with 65.2% support of the voters.

The two-year levy provides $8,000,000 towards staff salaries and $2,600,000 to for security. This will provide armed guards at all elementary schools in TFSD.

Prior to the passing, future funding for armed security was up in the air. But thanks to community voting support, all TFSD schools will have an armed guard either provided by the Twin Falls Police Department or a private security company.

“That's great to feel that support from the community, even if it is a small voter turnout. It’s great to know that these priorities that we lined out in the supplemental levy are things that our community does support," said Eva Craner, Public Information Officer with TFSD.

The district quickly added armed guards to its elementary schools last year after the tragic events that took place in Uvalde, Texas when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students and 2 teachers.

“School security is such an important part of what schools are doing nowadays. 15 years ago, probably not something that we would have put such a priority on. But it does come with a price, and we know that it's something we need to focus on,” said Craner.

Local and legislative support has positively impacted education in the Magic Valley, and with this, TFSD can continue to grow and support all of its staff.

“What's clear is the entire state supports education and wants to provide for the young people of our communities. So I think that’s heartwarming for folks who work in any school sector, and specifically for our teachers who are those 'boots on the ground' who have probably one of the more challenging jobs out there,” said Craner.

For more information on the supplemental levy, click here.

