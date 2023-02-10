TFSD collaborates with new mental health care coordination service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District (TFSD) is partnering with Care Solace to help coordinate access to mental health services for its students and staff.

The move comes during a time of growing demand for mental health care. Many counselors are in strong support of the initiative as it helps alleviate stress on students and families seeking therapy and other services.

“I think this is the piece that was missing. I think this is the piece that, when they come in, they are going to know they are connected with someone and that someone is going to do the work and they are going to get help,” said Mariah Sorenson, Student Counselor at Twin Falls High School.

Regarding the partnership, Superintendent Brady Dickson said, “While addressing mental health is a community-wide responsibility, the Twin Falls School District is committed to providing resources and tools to help families."

Access to counseling and therapy can takes months of waiting and without proper timing can hinder students struggling with things like anxiety and depression.

“What we would hear in the past is ‘We can’t get in and everybody's full.' Everybody’s three months out, six months out or they won’t call back,” said Griselda Escobedo, Student Counselor at Twin Falls High school.

Now with Care Solace helping, access to this crucial service will ease the burden of getting mental health care for all students across the Twin Falls school district.

“It’s just meeting us where we were really struggling to find counselors for our students,” said Sorenson.

Read more on the TFSD efforts to support student mental health: