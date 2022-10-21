Temperatures are cooling soon and local shelters need your help to keep up with needs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho saw one of its hottest summers this year with higher-than-average temperatures coming out of September.

October has seen similar highs but fall weather is soon coming with expected drops and cooler weather. Homeless shelters in Idaho along with these changes see an uptick in needs like blankets, jackets and other cold temperature needs.

Valley House homeless shelter in Twin Falls does what it can to prepare for this increase but local donations and volunteering are still needed.

“It’s important because I guess at times, I think okay what if I was at the other end of all of this,” said Vicki Eastgate, a volunteer for Valley House.

Eastgate has donated close to 300 blankets to the shelter and knows donations and time are vital for people who are in need.

“You know an hour here and an hour there, that mounts up before long. I just feel that it is something that I can do. Volunteer my time and I can do it at home so you know I can do other things at the same time, so I've been doing it for over two years,” she said.

Other items like jackets and coats are needed in many different sizes from young children to larger adults in need of plus sizes. Inflation has also played a factor in donations as costs are going up.

“As with everything, the cost is increasing. And so, what we used to be able to buy for about 10 to 15 dollars now costs 20 to 25 dollars,” said Danae Klimes, a volunteer with coats for kids.

There are some things homeless shelters may not need or are not allowed to accept so check with your local shelter before making a donation. For more information on donating to Valley House, click here.

