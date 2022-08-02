Watch Now
NewsKSAW Magic Valley

Actions

TDS Fiber begins construction to bring broadband internet to the Magic Valley

Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 19:31:22-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — TDS Telecommunications broke ground on Tuesday Aug. 2 in Twin Falls.

This begins a multi-year construction project to bring TDS Fiber to the Magic Valley. The service will provide 2 gigabyte internet speed to Twin Falls, Jerome, and Burley with other cities to potentially be announced.

“It’s just a win-win. The more broadband the better,” said J.J. Shawver, member services coordinator of Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

TDS is a broadband service provider based out of Madison, Wisconsin. The company's goal is to get fiber optic internet to rural communities across the U.S.

“We hope to help twin falls grow, so as far as the community itself, if you’re growing, we’re growing and we are here to serve the needs for the community,” said Julie Maiers, senior vice president of marketing, sales, and customer operations.

This service will provide high speed internet to hundreds of businesses and thousands of homes across the Magic Valley.

“I mean when you’re talking about 32,000 homes here in the magic valley that’s astronomical and we are just very excited,” said Shawver.

For more information on TDS fiber, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light