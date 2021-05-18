St. Luke's to host Vaccine Q&A

TWIN FALLS — Just last week St. Luke's announced they would begin administering vaccines for children ages 12 to 15. With summer right around the corner, the timing of vaccines couldn't be better as kids can be protected over the summer break.

However, for parents who have concerns with their child receiving the vaccine, St. Luke's Children's Physicians are holding a live Q&A and can answer any outstanding questions.

The dates for the Q&A are Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20. Both sessions will be starting at noon and Wednesday it will be done in English, Thursday in Spanish.

The session will be recorded and made available on St. Luke's social media sites. For those interested in viewing the event head to St. Luke's YouTube page.