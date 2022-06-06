Southern Idaho Pride hosting events this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho Pride will host events June 6-12 for pride month and raise awareness for the LGBTQ community in Twin Falls.

The nonprofit will have events that are educational, inclusive, and celebratory of Pride Month this June, highlighting the LGBTQ community.

Southern Idaho Pride

Cory Smith is the president and co founder of Southern Idaho Pride and said the support he has received during this pride month has been encouraging.

“This week is super exciting it’s wonderful to hear the feedback from people in the community just being so excited to celebrate that we’re not alone, that we are all in this community together,” he said.

Twin Falls will have a pride parade on June 10 — a first for the Magic Valley.

“It’s just really special. To see all the community, no matter how they identify or where they are from all coming together to celebrate,” Smith said.

Smith spoke about the importance of pride month and why people should highlight this time of awareness.

“Now is really our time to stand together to help try and promote that we are a part of this community, and we are not going away because we’re your friends, your neighbors, your doctors, your teachers. So, this is our chance to give each other strength and encouragement to keep going forward no matter what it looks like,” he said.

