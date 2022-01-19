South Central Public Health District updates regional risk levels

TWIN FALLS — The South-Central Public Health District released an update for the latest COVID-19 regional risk levels and the majority of the eight counties in the Magic Valley are at the high risk level. Only Camas County remains at the moderate risk level.

Blaine and Twin Falls County are both at the critical risk level. Blaine County is at the critical risk level for having substantially higher confirmed COVID-19 case counts than other counties. Twin Falls has reached that level for increasing case counts and high hospital capacity.

The remaining counties; Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka are all at the high-risk level predominantly because of high positivity rates. The health district will release its next risk assessment on Thursday, January 22.