WENDELL, Idaho — Three winners for new bikes were drawn from 216 students with perfect attendance at Wendell Elementary on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

As a new incentive for students to keep up their attendance, students with perfect attendance over the first 24 days of school earned a bonus recess

All 216 students with perfect attendance were entered into a raffle for a brand new bike.

As a 4-day school, Wendell students who miss a day of school miss out on quite a bit of learning, principal Paula Chapman said.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"This is a special day for us here at Wendell Elementary School," Principal Paula Chapman said.

It starts with a special bonus recess for the 216 students, kindergarten through 4th grade.

The excitement reaching new heights as three students won a raffle for a brand new bike.

Chapman explains the extra recess was earned as a reward for each student who achieved perfect attendance over the first 24 days of school.

"My motto has been, for several years now, to be in school every day, all day," Chapman said. "And as a four-day school, we really need these kids. We really look for their smiles and their full attention to be here every day and all days."

As a four-day school district, Wendell students miss out on more learning with each day absent.

"I think some of the challenges that we get is sometimes kids are feeling not so sure about what's going on at school particularly as we get started and our younger kids and we just need to keep encouraging parents and kids come," Chapman said. "We're here for you."

In addition to a bonus recess, each student with perfect attendance had a shot at the raffle for a chance to win one of several brand-new bikes donated by Walmart. An effort to encourage the excitement around showing up for their education.

"Getting kids every day all day that's really critical. Like missing one day is a lot of learning in a four day schedule, as it would be in any schedule so we want you to hear every day all day," Chapman said.

