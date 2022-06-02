Shoshone Falls seeing higher water flower over next 2 weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will release more water through the Snake River over the next two weeks.

The release will help young steelhead and Chinook salmon reach the pacific oceans as they make their way down the snake river and into the Columbia river. Shoshone Falls will see an average of 1,500 CFS of water of the next two weeks. This comes as Idaho continues to struggle with drought and the Snake River seeing lower levels of water flow.

The next two weeks will be the best time to visit #ShoshoneFalls this year. Flows over “the Niagara of the West” near Twin Falls are as high as they are likely to get this season, while water from upstream is being released to help young salmon & steelhead travel to the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/P3f3TYkA6H — Idaho Power (@idahopower) June 1, 2022

On average, Shoshone falls can see anywhere between 10,000 to 12,000 CFS, sometimes reaching upward flows over 20,000 CFS.

Idaho Power spokesperson Brad Bowlin said he knows the water shortage could affect energy in the Gem State.

“When we run into a situation where the entire region is suffering from those record high temperatures it makes it a little more difficult to operate the system," he said.

The current water levels have raised concern for Idaho Power seeing low numbers in the snake river. Idaho relies on hydro power as one of its many sources and a repeat of last years record highs could cause problems.

“While nothing like that is in the immediate forecast, we are definitely preparing our system to be ready to handle something like that if it should occur again,” said Bowlin.

On April 29, Gov. Brad Little announced an emergency drought deceleration for 34 of Idaho's 44 counties.