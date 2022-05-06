Shoshone Falls After Dark event returns to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Shoshone Falls After Dark event has returned this weekend with tickets almost sold out.

The event features Shoshone Falls lit up with hundreds of lights and new LED's in a new night time perspective for those visiting the magic valley waterfalls.

The 20 minute show features music and lights displayed on the rocks and waterfall.

Arnel Culum, a videographer for Visit Southern Idaho and a coordinator for the After Dark event, says visiting the falls at night is a whole new perspective.

“When you come here at night and see it totally lit up with different colors and things like that, it’s a whole different experience,” he said.

Culum says there are plans to expand the experience and have it last more than a few weekends.

“Hopefully in the future we (will) add more and what we really want to do is have this be a more of a permanent feature itself. We are hoping to light up the whole park and really try to amp this up to the highest that it can possibly be,” said Culum.

