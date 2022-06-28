Shipping inflation raising prices at firework stands

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Inflation has caused firework prices to go up, forcing stand owners to make tough choices with inventory.

David Weaver is the owns multiple stands in southern Idaho and says the price of a truckload in one year has gone from $2,000 to $5,000.

Isaiah Sharp

"What we are paying for shipping to deliver fireworks from China to America right now is four times the cost as it was five years ago,” he said.

Weaver has worked in firework stand for 43 years and started the trade with his dad. Over the last few years, firework stands have seen many issues caused by the pandemic.

“Ever since the last couple years, we’ve had a lot of struggles with product, inventory and prices,” he said.

Most of the product you see at a local stand was purchased well in advance of independence day. This product comes down to one week of sales and if this go wrong, stand owners pay the cost.

“A lot of stands got shut down on the third or early on the second because they simply just ran out of stuff to do which is hard for us because we want to maximize the sales. We have one week to make sales,” said Weaver.

Though inflation has caused shipping prices to climb, other facets such as inventory and sales have regulated this year. Weaver says he hopes everyone finds a way to celebrate independence day as it is one of his favorite holidays.

“It’s a time to go celebrate America and us being together and unity and everyone should go out whether you buy fireworks or not, go out and celebrate the fourth and have a great time,” he said.