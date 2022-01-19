Sheriff's Office warns of fines for ice and snow covered windshields

TWIN FALLS — Due to the recent freezing temperatures, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers who do not fully clean their windshields of ice or snow before they hit the road.

Having an obstructed field of view poses both a threat to the driver of the vehicle as well as other drivers on the road.

The Sheriff’s Office ensures their deputies will be vigilant in enforcement and will hand up to $100 fines as well as give anyone they find in violation an ice scraper to clean their windows.

